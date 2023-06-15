AP NEWS
Phillies play the Diamondbacks leading series 2-1

By The Associated PressJune 15, 2023 GMT

Philadelphia Phillies (34-34, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (41-27, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-5, 4.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (3-3, 4.95 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -126, Diamondbacks +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 21-16 record in home games and a 41-27 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .264, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Philadelphia is 34-34 overall and 15-23 on the road. The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.48.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 17 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Evan Longoria is 7-for-22 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

    • Nicholas Castellanos has eight home runs, 20 walks and 42 RBI while hitting .315 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 13-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .278 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

    Phillies: 8-2, .284 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

    INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (back), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

    Phillies: Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

