Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in game 2 of series

Arizona Diamondbacks (25-20, second in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-20, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-1, 8.59 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-1, 2.38 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Pirates -137, Diamondbacks +116; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Pittsburgh has a 24-20 record overall and an 11-9 record in home games. The Pirates have a 15-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Arizona has an 11-10 record on the road and a 25-20 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Suwinski leads the Pirates with seven home runs while slugging .482. Andrew McCutchen is 11-for-34 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has eight doubles and 11 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Dominic Fletcher is 12-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored by four runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: day-to-day (forearm), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .