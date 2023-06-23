Giants begin 3-game series at home against the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (46-30, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (42-33, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (1-3, 7.11 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (6-6, 3.39 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -186, Diamondbacks +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a three-game series.

San Francisco has a 42-33 record overall and a 21-18 record at home. The Giants have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .417.

Arizona is 23-12 in road games and 46-30 overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .264, which ranks second in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Davis has a .282 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 11 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs. Mike Yastrzemski is 11-for-39 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 16 home runs, 29 walks and 40 RBI while hitting .302 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 16-for-39 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 9-1, .274 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Yastrzemski: day-to-day (hamstring), LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (side), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (foot), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .