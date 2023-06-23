AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Giants begin 3-game series at home against the Diamondbacks

By The Associated PressJune 23, 2023 GMT

Arizona Diamondbacks (46-30, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (42-33, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (1-3, 7.11 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (6-6, 3.39 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -186, Diamondbacks +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a three-game series.

San Francisco has a 42-33 record overall and a 21-18 record at home. The Giants have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .417.

Arizona is 23-12 in road games and 46-30 overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .264, which ranks second in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Davis has a .282 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 11 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs. Mike Yastrzemski is 11-for-39 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

MLB

  • Mariners hammer struggling Germán as Woo gets his 1st win in a 10-2 rout of the Yankees

  • MLB-leading Rays lose ace McClanahan to back tightness and fall to Royals 6-5

  • MLB-best Rays lose ace McClanahan to back injury, and game 6-5 to lowly Royals

  • Friday's Time Schedule

    • Corbin Carroll has 16 home runs, 29 walks and 40 RBI while hitting .302 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 16-for-39 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 9-1, .274 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

    Diamondbacks: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by four runs

    INJURIES: Giants: Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Yastrzemski: day-to-day (hamstring), LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (side), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (foot), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

    Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.