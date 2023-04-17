Diamondbacks visit the Cardinals to open 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (9-7, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (7-9, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cardinals -162, Diamondbacks +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday to start a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 4-6 record in home games and a 7-9 record overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .347 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Arizona has a 9-7 record overall and a 4-5 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .254.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .000 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by four runs

ADVERTISEMENT

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .000 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Alec Burleson: day-to-day (shin), Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .