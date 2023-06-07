Nationals look to stop slide in game against the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (36-25, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (25-35, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-5, 4.92 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Diamondbacks -136, Nationals +115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals enter a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks as losers of three straight games.

Washington has a 25-35 record overall and a 12-20 record in home games. The Nationals have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .264.

Arizona has a 16-11 record on the road and a 36-25 record overall. The Diamondbacks are eighth in the NL with 69 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams play Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has eight doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 9-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 10 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 25 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 11-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .260 batting average, 5.78 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .