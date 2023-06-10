Panel makes ethics ruling against lawmaker who hid Bibles in Arizona House lounge

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game

Panel makes ethics ruling against lawmaker who hid Bibles in Arizona House lounge

FILE - State Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, a Democrat from Tucson, speaks during the opening of the Arizona Legislature in Phoenix on Jan. 11, 2021. On Friday, June 9, 2023, an Arizona House ethics committee concluded that Stahl Hamilton had engaged in disorderly behavior by hiding Bibles in a lounge for legislators under furniture cushions and in a nearby refrigerator as a comment about the separation of church and state and the weaponization of religion in politics. Stahl Hamilton had previously acknowledged hiding the Bibles and made an apology. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)

FILE - State Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, a Democrat from Tucson, speaks during the opening of the Arizona Legislature in Phoenix on Jan. 11, 2021. On Friday, June 9, 2023, an Arizona House ethics committee concluded that Stahl Hamilton had engaged in disorderly behavior by hiding Bibles in a lounge for legislators under furniture cushions and in a nearby refrigerator as a comment about the separation of church and state and the weaponization of religion in politics. Stahl Hamilton had previously acknowledged hiding the Bibles and made an apology. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)

 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — An ethics committee in the Arizona House has concluded that a Democratic lawmaker engaged in disorderly behavior by hiding Bibles in a lounge for legislators as a comment about the separation of church and state and the weaponization of religion in politics.

Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, of Tucson, was caught on video hiding the Bibles under furniture cushions. In an earlier instance that wasn’t captured on video, a Bible was found in a nearby refrigerator.

On Friday, the committee ruled the apology she made for doing so wasn’t complete. The committee’s report said Stahl Hamilton, an ordained Presbyterian minister, said she was sorry for those who were offended by her actions but never explicitly apologized for them.

Other news
FILE - The Bible is read aloud at the Utah Capitol, Nov. 25, 2013. The Bible will return to the shelves in a northern Utah school district that provoked an outcry after it banned them from middle and elementary schools. The Davis School District said in a statement on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, that its board had determined the sacred text was age-appropriate for all school libraries. (Steve Griffin/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)
Utah school district returns the Bible to shelves after appeals and outcry
The Bible will return to the shelves in a northern Utah school district that provoked an outcry after it banned it from middle and elementary schools last month.
FILE - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond speaks during an interview, Feb. 1, 2023, in Oklahoma City. The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, a state school board in Oklahoma, voted Monday, June 5, to approve what would be the first publicly funded religious school in the nation, despite a warning from the state's attorney general that the decision was unconstitutional. Drummond had previously warned the board that such a decision clearly violated the Oklahoma Constitution. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Oklahoma school board approves what would be the 1st taxpayer-funded religious school in US
An Oklahoma school board has voted to approve what would be the nation’s first publicly funded religious school.
FILE - Democratic presidential nominee Jimmy Carter speaks to reporters on his arrival at Hobby International Airport in Houston on Friday, Sept. 24, 1976. He explained how his remarks in a Playboy magazine interview about the late President Lyndon Johnson were misinterpreted, and that he did not mean to put Johnson and Richard Nixon in the same class. (AP Photo/Jack Thornell, File)
Jimmy Carter and Playboy: How ‘the weirdo factor’ rocked ’76
Jimmy Carter’s Baptist faith was one of his calling cards in the 1976 presidential campaign. But it landed him in political trouble when he tried to explain his religious beliefs to Playboy magazine by discussing Biblical standards of sex and sin — and whether he could represent all Americans.

The full House will decide whether to discipline Stahl Hamilton.

The Phoenix radio station KJZZ reported that possible punishments range from a censure to expulsion. But the station said expulsion was unlikely because it would require a two-thirds majority vote of the House, and Republicans hold a narrow one-vote majority over Democrats in the chamber.

The committee’s report said Bibles in the lounge were hidden on three occasions in March and April and that video footage showed Stahl Hamilton hiding the books in one instance. A camera was installed to try to find the person responsible.

In late April, after footage of Stahl Hamilton hiding the Bibles aired on a TV news report, she acknowledged doing so, saying she didn’t intend to offend anyone and that her actions were a playful commentary.

“I acknowledge that a conversation about the separation of church and state should have began with a conversation, and for that, I apologize,” she said at the time.

Stahl Hamilton was accused in an ethics complaint of showing a lack of respect for other lawmakers and possibly causing offense to Christians who regard the Bible as a sacred text.

Efforts to reach Stahl Hamilton on Saturday for comment on the committee’s conclusions wasn’t immediately successful.

Democratic leaders in the Arizona House told 12 News (KPNX-TV) in a statement that they accept Stahl Hamilton’s apologies.

“She has owned her actions. We will not engage in any further divisive rhetoric or political opportunism that this incident has inspired,” the statement said.