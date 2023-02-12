Phoenix police investigating death of man who was in custody

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police detectives in conjunction with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating an in-custody death.

A 40-year-old man died Saturday night on the way to a hospital, according to police.

They said officers responded to a damage incident around 6 p.m. when a caller said a man was allegedly breaking windows and acting erratic.

Police detained a man who matched the description of the caller and leg restraints also were used due to the man’s erratic behavior.

While the man was on the way to the hospital, police say he became unresponsive and lifesaving measures were performed by paramedics. The man died at the hospital.

His name hasn’t been released and police say the cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

Police said it’s being treated as a critical incident and will be the subject of both an administrative and criminal investigation.