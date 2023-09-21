Arizona opens Pac-12 play at struggling Stanford

Arizona (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at Stanford (1-2, 0-1), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Networks)

Line: Arizona by 12 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Stanford leads 17-14.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Arizona opens Pac-12 play after winning two of three in the nonconference slate by taking on Stanford for the first time since 2019. The Cardinal are looking to get back on track after losing their conference opener to USC two weeks ago and then again last week to FCS-level Sacramento State.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona QB Jayden de Laura vs. Stanford pass D. De Laura has thrown for 912 yards with eight TDs through the first three games and now faces a Cardinal defense that has struggled against the pass. Stanford is allowing 342 yards passing per game with 12 plays going for at least 20 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona: WR Tetairoa McMillan. McMillan has a TD catch in all three games this season after catching six passes for 89 yards and a score last week against UTEP. He has 250 yards receiving the past two weeks.

Stanford: TE Benjamin Yurosek. The Cardinal’s leading receiver was shut out last week when he didn’t get a single target, ending a 25-game streak with at least one catch. Yurosek had 13 catches for 192 yards and a TD the first two games and figures to be more involved again this week.

FACTS & FIGURES

Stanford has won the last six meetings since a loss at Arizona in 2009. The Wildcats’ last road win in the series came in 2006. ... Arizona has lost its last three conference openers. ... The Wildcats are seeking their first 3-1 start since 2019. ... Arizona has scored at least 30 points in 10 of the last 14 games. ... The Wildcats have held two of three opponents to 10 points or fewer this season after allowing at least 20 in every game last year. ... The Cardinal have lost five straight and 15 of 16 conference games. ... Stanford scored 37 points in the opener at Hawaii and only 33 the past two weeks. ... The Cardinal’s 36.7 ppg allowed is second worst among all Power Five teams.

