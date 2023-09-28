Arizona State seeks to snap a 7-game skid vs. FBS teams when the Sun Devils visit Cal

Arizona State (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) at California (2-2, 0-1), Saturday, 3 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Networks)

Line: California by 11 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Cal leads 18-17.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Arizona State visits California looking to snap a seven-game losing streak against Bowl Subdivision opponents. The Sun Devils lost 42-28 to Southern California last week. California is coming off a 59-32 defeat at Washington last week and has lost two of its last three games at home.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo against Cal D. The Sacramento State transfer is one of the most versatile backs in college football and will provide a tough test for the Bears defense. He ran for 111 yards and a TD, caught four passes for 79 yards and a TD and completed 2 of 3 passes for 42 yards last week against USC.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona State: QB Trenton Bourguet. With Jaden Rashada and Drew Pyne injured, Bourguet should get the start this week. Bourguet started two weeks ago agaisnt Fresno State before leaving with a foot injury and missing last week’s game. Bourguet played seven games last year, throwing multiple TD passes in four of the five games when he had more than 10 attempts.

California: QB Sam Jackson V. With Ben Finley injured, Jackson is expected to get the start this week. The two have alternated games with both slowed by injuries at time this season. Jackson has completed 57.4% of his passes for 423 yards with four TDs and two interceptions. He has also run for a score.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arizona State has won the last two meetings with Cal’s last victory coming in 2015. ... The Sun Devils rank 126th in the nation and last in the Power Five by scoring 16.8 points per game. ... Arizona State is playing its first road game of the season after going 1-5 last year. ... The Sun Devils are off to 1-3 starts in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1965-66. ... Arizona State is last in the Pac-12 averaging 4.68 yards per play. ... The Bears allowed their most points in a game last week since 2016 when they gave up 66 to Washington. ... Cal has committed three turnovers in both of its losses this season. ... The Bears have missed six of nine FG attempts. ... Cal RB Jaydn Ott is averaging 102 yards rushing per game in his three appearances this season.

