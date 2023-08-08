Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham dismisses linebacker Juwan Mitchell from team

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham has dismissed linebacker Juwan Mitchell from the team.

The school did not disclose the reason for Mitchell’s dismissal.

“Juwan Mitchell is no longer with the team,” Dillingham said after practice Monday. “Culture wins. It is very, very simple, culture wins. You are either going to practice how we practice, live how we live, be a good person, compete, say yes sir and no sir, open doors for people. Be genuinely a good person or do things right, or you are not.”

Mitchell was expected to be a starter at Arizona State after transferring from Tennessee. The sixth-year linebacker played 12 games over two seasons with the Vols after two seasons at Texas, where he was the team’s leading tackler in 2020.

Dillingham, in his first season as the Sun Devils’ coach, also dismissed cornerback Isaiah Johnson from the team last week.

