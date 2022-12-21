Ducey announces $26M for first responder, veteran charities

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is allocating $26 million to organizations devoted to the health and well-being of veterans and first responders.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced the funding Wednesday that will be split among three programs focused on mental health issues for those two groups.

“We’ve removed barriers for these brave men and women to succeed while increasing options available to care for their well-being,” Ducey said in a statement. “These investments build upon our actions to connect veterans and first responders with mental health services.”

Heal the Hero Foundation will receive the majority of the funds in the form of $20 million. The charity provides technology-based support, community education and training for thousands of first responders as well as vets and abuse survivors.

Boulder Crest Foundation, which assists first responders with post-traumatic stress, will receive $1.8 million. It also helps Arizona combat veterans and their families through its “Struggle Well” training program.

The third charity, Unite Us, will get $4.7 million for its work supporting veterans, including formerly incarcerated veterans.