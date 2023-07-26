Crews battle untamed central Arizona wildfire, hundreds of homes under enforced evacuation orders

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - Tavistock founder Joe Lewis stands on the 18th green after the second day of the Tavistock Cup golf tournament in Windermere, Fla., March 15, 2011. British billionaire and Tottenham soccer team owner Joe Lewis has been indicted in the U.S. on charges of slipping confidential business information to people ranging from his romantic partners to his private pilots, prosecutors said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Tottenham owner charged
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Alphabet reports earnings on Tuesday July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Google Q2 earnings
U.S. News

Crews battle untamed central Arizona wildfire, hundreds of homes under enforced evacuation orders

 
DEWEY, Arizona (AP) — An uncontrolled wildfire prompted the enforced evacuation of hundreds homes Tuesday in a rural community in central Arizona as volunteers went door to door getting people out.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Joy said during a briefing that volunteers canvassing the neighborhood notified residents of the need to leave some 500 homes in the White Horse Ranch community, 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Prescott Valley.

“Everything is going pretty well out there,” said Joy of the wildfire, speaking as gray plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from a nearby mountain.

Deer have found refuge at the base of wind turbines in Washington state as wildfire scorched the ground around the area.

The so-called Grapevine Fire, which was ignited last Friday by lightning, has burned 500 acres (200 hectares). It has mostly consumed brush, timber and short grass and remains fully uncontained.

A shelter for evacuees has been set up at a gym in Camp Verde. Another shelter for large barn animals is being offered in Prescott Valley.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said it is also dealing with a second fire near the community of Cherry. The agency on Tuesday rolled back evacuation orders for 60 homes there.

That fire started Sunday, also from a lightning strike, and has burned over 400 acres (160 hecatres). It also currently has not been contained.