Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, shakes hands with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
Yellen visits China to revive talks
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ is out
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti)
PHOTOS: 500 days of war in Ukraine
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears-Victor Wembanyama incident
U.S. News

Residents in western Arizona return home as wildfire now 45% contained

 
Share

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Evacuation orders for a handful of residents in western Arizona impacted by a wildfire have been lifted.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office informed people who had to leave six homes in the Red Wing Canyon area late Thursday that they could return.

Fire officials say the blaze, burning 13 miles (21 kilometers) north of Kingman, is 45% contained and crews have been able to get a line around the entire fire.

Other news
FILE - Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, left, listens to Interim Police Superintendent Fred Waller, as they outline the city's public safety plan in advance of Memorial Day weekend Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Chicago. The Chicago Police Department is investigating allegations that one or more officers had sex with migrants who were living in a police station after arriving in the city, the Chicago Tribune reported, Thursday, July 6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Chicago probes sex misconduct allegation against officers involving migrant living at police station
Chicago’s police oversight agency says it’s investigating sexual misconduct allegations against officers involving a migrant who was living in a police station after arriving in the city.
Two busses are damaged after a collision on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in New York. A crash involving a double-decker tour bus and a city bus in Manhattan sent several people to hospitals for treatment, fire and EMS officials said. (WABC via AP)
NYC tour bus driver who slammed into city bus gets ticket for running red light
Police in New York City say a tour bus driver has been ticketed for running a red light and crashing into a public bus. The collision sent 18 people to the hospital.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry speaks during a news conference, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Philadelphia. A Pennsylvania grand jury investigating child sexual abuse in the Jehovah's Witnesses community has charged another five people with raping or molesting children as young as 4, the latest developments in an ongoing probe that has identified 14 suspects. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Authorities charge 5 more in probe of child sexual abuse among Jehovah’s Witnesses in Pennsylvania
A Pennsylvania grand jury investigating child sexual abuse among Jehovah’s Witnesses has charged another five people with raping or molesting children as young as 4.
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions during a news conference about a new state law that defines male and female in state law so that transgender people can't change their driver's licenses and birth certificates to reflect their gender identities, Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. The number of people making those changes jumped more than 300% this year ahead of the new law taking effect. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas attorney general sues to prevent transgender people from changing driver’s licenses
The Republican attorney general in Kansas is asking a state court to block transgender residents from changing their sex on their driver’s licenses.

Now, the 200 firefighters are focusing on extinguishing any hotspots and developing a second fire line to protect homes to the north.

Weather conditions are forecasted to be dry and windy Friday.

The fire was reported on Tuesday. The cause is under investigation but authorities believed it was human-caused.

There have been no injuries or damage to structures.