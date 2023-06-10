Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|36
|19
|.655
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|35
|20
|.636
|1
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|26
|29
|.473
|10
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|22
|32
|.407
|13½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|21
|34
|.382
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|30
|25
|.545
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|27
|28
|.491
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|27
|28
|.491
|3
|Midland (Oakland)
|26
|29
|.473
|4
|Frisco (Texas)
|24
|30
|.444
|5½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Corpus Christi 13, Frisco 4
Amarillo 12, Midland 3
Arkansas 9, Tulsa 5
Springfield 6, NW Arkansas 5
Wichita 10, San Antonio 3
|Friday’s Games
Amarillo 7, Midland 5
Corpus Christi 8, Frisco 3
Tulsa 5, Arkansas 4
NW Arkansas 6, Springfield 2
San Antonio 5, Wichita 4
|Saturday’s Games
NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Amarillo at Midland, 2 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
Wichita at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.