May 17, 2023 GMT
Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|16
|17
|.485
|5½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|16
|18
|.471
|6
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|14
|20
|.412
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|17
|17
|.500
|2
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|15
|19
|.441
|4
|Frisco (Texas)
|14
|19
|.424
|4½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|14
|20
|.412
|5
___
|Sunday's Games
Springfield 3, Tulsa 2
Corpus Christi 1, San Antonio 0
Amarillo 10, Midland 1, 1st game
Midland 13, Amarillo 1, 2nd game
Arkansas 4, NW Arkansas 3
Wichita at Frisco, canceled
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
San Antonio 7, Midland 4, 10 innings
NW Arkansas 10, Springfield 9, 10 innings
Frisco 3, Amarillo 2
Corpus Christi 7, Tulsa 3
Wichita 6, Arkansas 4
|Wednesday's Games
San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.