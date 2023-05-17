AP NEWS
Double-A Texas League Glance

May 17, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)2212.647
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2212.647
Wichita (Minnesota)1617.485
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1618.4716
Springfield (St. Louis)1420.4128

South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)1915.559
San Antonio (San Diego)1717.5002
Amarillo (Arizona)1519.4414
Frisco (Texas)1419.424
Corpus Christi (Houston)1420.4125

___

Sunday's Games

Springfield 3, Tulsa 2

Corpus Christi 1, San Antonio 0

Amarillo 10, Midland 1, 1st game

Midland 13, Amarillo 1, 2nd game

Arkansas 4, NW Arkansas 3

Wichita at Frisco, canceled

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

San Antonio 7, Midland 4, 10 innings

NW Arkansas 10, Springfield 9, 10 innings

Frisco 3, Amarillo 2

Corpus Christi 7, Tulsa 3

Wichita 6, Arkansas 4

Wednesday's Games

San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games-

Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

