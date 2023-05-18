May 18, 2023 GMT
Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|22
|13
|.629
|1
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|16
|18
|.471
|6½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|16
|19
|.457
|7
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|15
|20
|.429
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|19
|16
|.543
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|18
|17
|.514
|1
|Frisco (Texas)
|15
|19
|.441
|3½
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|15
|20
|.429
|4
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|15
|20
|.429
|4
___
|Wednesday's Games
San Antonio 6, Midland 5
Corpus Christi 1, Tulsa 0
Frisco 10, Amarillo 4
Springfield 11, NW Arkansas 2
Arkansas 2, Wichita 1
Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.