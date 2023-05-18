AP NEWS
Double-A Texas League Glance

May 18, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)2312.657
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2213.6291
Wichita (Minnesota)1618.471
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1619.4577
Springfield (St. Louis)1520.4298

South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)1916.543
San Antonio (San Diego)1817.5141
Frisco (Texas)1519.441
Amarillo (Arizona)1520.4294
Corpus Christi (Houston)1520.4294

___

Wednesday's Games

San Antonio 6, Midland 5

Corpus Christi 1, Tulsa 0

Frisco 10, Amarillo 4

Springfield 11, NW Arkansas 2

Arkansas 2, Wichita 1

Thursday’s Games-

Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games-

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

