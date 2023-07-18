FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Director of Arkansas crime lab to retire at end of August

 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The director of the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory is retiring after 16 years on the job.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that Kermit Channell plans to retire at the end of August. Officials said Monday that J.R. Howard, a former director of the crime lab, will come out of retirement to serve as acting director.

Channell’s career began 36 years ago when he joined the state Medical Examiner’s Office in 1987.

FILE - A forensics team gather and collect evidence at the scene of a shooting on Conway Street at the intersection of Light Street across from Harborplace, July 7, 2022, in Baltimore. A Baltimore teenager acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a baseball bat-wielding driver who approached youths washing windshields at a busy downtown intersection in July 2022, attorneys for the teen argued as his murder trial got underway Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)
Baltimore squeegee worker on trial for murder acted in self-defense in motorist’s death, lawyer says
Attorneys for a Baltimore teen accused of fatally shooting a baseball bat-wielding motorist last summer presented a self-defense argument during opening statements at his first-degree murder trial, which opened Tuesday in Baltimore Circuit Court.
FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Mo., Jan. 3, 2023. A constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights in Missouri will move forward after a judge on Tuesday, June 20, broke a standoff between Bailey and the Missouri's state auditor that had halted the process. The auditor estimates that allowing abortions once again could cost local governments at least $51,000. Bailey says the measure would cost between $12 billion and $51 billion. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
Missouri Supreme Court weighs fate of amendment to restore abortion rights
Whether Missouri voters get a chance to weigh in on legalizing abortion is now up to state Supreme Court judges.
FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands prominently, April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. Lawmakers in Louisiana's Republican-dominated Legislature have opted to return to the Capitol for a veto session to begin July 18, 2023, in an attempt to override Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' recent bill rejections, which included blocking a gender-affirming care ban for transgender youths and the state's version of “Don't Say Gay” legislation. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith, File)
Louisiana lawmakers overturn governor’s veto on gender-affirming care ban for transgender minors
Louisiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature overturned Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recent veto of a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors on Tuesday.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava smiles as she speaks alongside outdoor workers demanding workplace protections against extreme heat, during a news conference, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Miami. A Heat Standard ordinance passed the first step to becoming law at a county commission meeting Tuesday. The bill will go to a public hearing in September, then back to the full commission for a final vote. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami-Dade County moves forward with new rules to protect workers from extreme heat
With record heat in Florida and the rest of the U.S., officials in Miami-Dade County are moving to protect about 80,000 outdoor workers in the construction and agriculture trades.

After a brief departure, he returned in 1990, working as a forensic serologist before he was chosen to create and lead the state’s first forensic DNA section in 1996.

Before Channell became director of the crime lab, he served for two years as the scientific operations director for the lab starting in 2005.

His departure comes at a challenging time, according to a consulting firm that has looked at the lab operation.

The facility in west Little Rock is at capacity, with no practical options for on-site renovation or expansion, according to the Smith Group.

“The building as its exists today is continuously affected by outdated mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, inadequate structural capabilities and inflexible spaces,” the Smith Group said.