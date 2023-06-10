FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Double-A Texas League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)3619.655
Arkansas (Seattle)3520.6361
Springfield (St. Louis)2629.47310
Wichita (Minnesota)2232.40713½
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2134.38215

South Division
WLPct.GB
San Antonio (San Diego)3025.545
Amarillo (Arizona)2728.4913
Corpus Christi (Houston)2728.4913
Midland (Oakland)2629.4734
Frisco (Texas)2430.444

___

Friday’s Games

Amarillo 7, Midland 5

Corpus Christi 8, Frisco 3

Other news
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs a bill requiring age verification before creating a new social media account as Sen. Tyler Dees, R-Siloam Springs, looks on during a signing ceremony, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. , NetChoice, a tech industry trade group, is suing Arkansas over its law requiring parental permission for minors to create new social media accounts. (Thomas Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)
Tech group sues Arkansas over law requiring parental OK for minors creating social media accounts
A tech industry trade group is suing Arkansas over its law requiring parental permission for minors to create new social media accounts.
FILE - Jennifer Bowie, center left, and Aaron Baker, center right, become emotional while watching discussion of Senate Bill 140 — a bill that would prevent medical professionals from giving transgender children certain hormones or surgical treatment — on a video monitor at the state Capitol in Atlanta before it gets final approval in the Senate, March 21, 2023. On Saturday, July 1, Georgia’s new law banning gender confirmation surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for those under 18 takes effect. Part of a nationwide effort by conservatives to restrict transgender athletes, gender-affirming care and drag shows, Senate Bill 140 is perhaps the most high-profile of the state’s new laws. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
New Georgia laws include ban on some treatments for transgender minors
New laws taking effect on Saturday in Georgia include a ban on gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for those under 18.
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett dies at 35 in an apparent drowning
Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, who also played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35.
Multiple agencies, including the Garland County Sheriff's Office, the Lake Hamilton Fire Department, and Piney Fire Department, work Tuesday, June 27, 2023, with a private contractor, Dawson Aircraft Inc. of Clinton, Ark., to recover an aircraft that crashed into Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on Monday, June 26. (James Leigh/The Sentinel-Record via AP)
Plane crash in Arkansas lake kills pilot and injures passenger
A small airplane crashed and sank into Arkansas’ Lake Hamilton, killing the pilot and injuring his daughter.

Tulsa 5, Arkansas 4

NW Arkansas 6, Springfield 2

San Antonio 5, Wichita 4

Saturday’s Games

NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Amarillo at Midland, 2 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.