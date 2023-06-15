High school football standout killed in ATV accident on family farm in Mississippi

BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — An 18-year-old three-star high school football recruit from Memphis who had committed to the University of Arkansas was killed in an accident on his family’s farm in Mississippi, authorities said.

Dion Stutts died Tuesday after an ATV he was riding crashed in Batesville, Mississippi, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) south of Memphis, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. How the accident occurred remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Stutts, a defensive tackle, had just completed his junior year at Memphis University School, where he also was on the wrestling team.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of rising senior Dion Stutts,” the school said in a statement.

Bobby Alston, MUS football coach and athletic director, told The Commercial Appeal that Stutts would be missed.

“Dion was such a great young man,” Alston said. “He had a smile that warmed your heart when you had a chance to be around him. We’re going to miss that smile, miss that wonderful personality, and we’re just praying for his family right now.”

In March, Stutts had committed to play football for the Razorbacks as part of the Class of 2024. While seeing double-teams most of his junior season, Stutts had 30 tackles and 13 tackles for loss.

“We are heartbroken over the passing of Dion Stutts,” the university said in a statement. “He was a tremendous young man with a bright future ahead of him.”