Police suspect man shot woman before killing himself in Arkansas, authorities say

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Police suspect a 25-year-old man fatally shot a 28-year-old woman before killing himself in Arkansas, authorities said.

Officers found two people wounded Sunday in Pine Bluff, about 44 miles (70 kilometers) south of the state capital of Little Rock. A woman was slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and had been shot once in the head and once in the hand, police said.

They also found a wounded man lying on the ground with a gun in his hand, police said.

The woman was later identified as Takyrra Scott, and the man was identified as Deandre Thomas. They were both transported to a hospital where they died from their injuries.

In a news release, police said a witness was sitting outside near Scott’s home when she saw Thomas run to Scott’s vehicle and get inside. Scott and Thomas were both inside the vehicle when the witness heard gunshots and then saw Thomas get out.

The witness saw him run for a brief period before he stopped and killed himself, police said.

The witness told officers Scott and Thomas dated in the past.