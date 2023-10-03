Charlotte Sena found
Henry Cuellar carjacked
Nepal earthquake
Seahawks beat Giants
Powerball jackpot
World News

Armenia’s parliament votes to join the International Criminal Court, straining ties with ally Russia

Armenian lawmakers attend the session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. The Armenian parliament on Tuesday voted to join the International Criminal Court, which earlier this year indicted Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes connected to the deportation of children from Ukraine. (Hayk Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE via AP)
1 of 4 | 

Armenian lawmakers attend the session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. The Armenian parliament on Tuesday voted to join the International Criminal Court, which earlier this year indicted Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes connected to the deportation of children from Ukraine. (Hayk Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE via AP)
Armenian lawmakers attend the session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. The Armenian parliament on Tuesday voted to join the International Criminal Court, which earlier this year indicted Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes connected to the deportation of children from Ukraine. (Hayk Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE via AP)
2 of 4 | 

Armenian lawmakers attend the session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. The Armenian parliament on Tuesday voted to join the International Criminal Court, which earlier this year indicted Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes connected to the deportation of children from Ukraine. (Hayk Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE via AP)
Armenian lawmakers attend the session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. The Armenian parliament on Tuesday voted to join the International Criminal Court, which earlier this year indicted Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes connected to the deportation of children from Ukraine. (Hayk Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE via AP)
3 of 4 | 

Armenian lawmakers attend the session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. The Armenian parliament on Tuesday voted to join the International Criminal Court, which earlier this year indicted Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes connected to the deportation of children from Ukraine. (Hayk Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE via AP)
FILE - Opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinian speaks during a parliament session to choose a replacement of Prime Minister in Yerevan, Armenia, on May 8, 2018. The Armenian parliament on Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023 voted to join the International Criminal Court, which earlier this year indicted Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes connected to the deportation of children from Ukraine. (Lilian Galstyan/PAN Photo via AP, File)
4 of 4 | 

FILE - Opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinian speaks during a parliament session to choose a replacement of Prime Minister in Yerevan, Armenia, on May 8, 2018. The Armenian parliament on Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023 voted to join the International Criminal Court, which earlier this year indicted Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes connected to the deportation of children from Ukraine. (Lilian Galstyan/PAN Photo via AP, File)
By AVET DEMOURIAN
 
Share

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s parliament voted Tuesday to join the International Criminal Court, a move that further strains the country’s ties with its old ally Russia after the court issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin over events in Ukraine.

Moscow last month called Yerevan’s effort to join the the ICC an “unfriendly step,” and the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Armenia’s ambassador. Countries that have signed and ratified the Rome Statute that created the ICC are bound to arrest Putin, who was indicted for war crimes connected to the deportation of children from Ukraine, if he sets foot on their soil.

Armenian officials have argued the move has nothing to do with Russia and was prompted by Azerbaijan’s aggression against the country.

Lawmakers voted to ratify the Rome Statute by a vote of 60-22. Armenia’s president must sign off on the decision, which will come into force 60 days after the vote.

Other news
Azerbaijani servicemen guard the Lachin checkpoint on the in Azerbaijan, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Astsetrayn was one of the last residents of Nagorno-Karabakh to drive out of the region in his own vehicle as part of a grueling weeklong exodus of over 100,000 people — more than 80% of the residents — after Azerbaijan reclaimed the area in a lightning military operation. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov)
Azerbaijan moves to reaffirm control of Nagorno-Karabakh as the Armenian exodus slows to a trickle
FILE - An ethnic Armenian woman from Nagorno-Karabakh rests in a truck as she arrives in Goris, Syunik region, Armenia, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Armenia finds itself facing multiple challenges after being suddenly thrust into one of the worst political crises in its decades of independence following the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. After Azerbaijan reclaimed control of the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh in a blitz offensive, tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians have flooded over its borders. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov, File)
Armenia grapples with multiple challenges after the fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
An ethnic Armenian woman from Nagorno-Karabakh stands near a tent camp after arriving to Armenia's Goris in Syunik region, Armenia, late Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Armenian officials say that by Friday evening over 97,700 people had left Nagorno-Karabakh. The region's population was around 120,000 before the exodus began. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)
Almost all of Nagorno-Karabakh’s people have left, Armenia’s government says

Armenia’s relations with Russia have frayed significantly in recent years.

In 2020, Moscow brokered a deal that ended a six-week war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. It mandated that Yerevan cede to Baku large swaths of territory in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, a part of Azerbaijan with a predominantly Armenian population.

Russia then sent some 2,000 peacekeepers to the tumultuous region and Armenia has accused the troops of failing to prevent recent hostilities by Azerbaijan that led to Baku taking full control of the region.

The Kremlin, in turn, has accused Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of precipitating the fall of Nagorno-Karabakh by acknowledging Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over the region.

Moscow also blames Yerevan for damaging ties with Russia by embracing the West, including hosting U.S. troops for joint military drills.

It remains unclear whether Pashinyan might take Armenia out of Moscow-dominated Collective Security Treaty Organization, a group of several former Soviet nations, and other Russia-led alliances. Armenia also hosts a Russian military base and Russian border guards help patrol Armenia’s frontier with Turkey.