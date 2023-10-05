Army prepares to play its second straight ACC opponent when it hosts Boston College

Boston College (2-3) at Army (2-2), Noon ET (CBS Sports Network)

Line: Army by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Boston College 25-13

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Army plays its second consecutive game against an ACC opponent, having lost 29-16 at Syracuse on Sept. 23. The Black Knights haven’t defeated a Power Five conference team since topping Missouri in the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl. Boston College can get back to .500 with a second straight victory. The Eagles overcame a 14-point halftime deficit in a win for the first time since 1997 last week, beating Virginia 27-24.

KEY MATCHUP

Always reliant on the run, Army has had some success throwing the ball this season. Noah Short and Isaiah Alston each have 100-yard receiving games, and Bryson Daily is the FBS leader with 20.41 yards per completion. When the Black Knights do throw, defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and the Eagles look ready to come after them. They had six sacks against Virginia after entering the game with four on the season. Ezeiruaku recorded two of them.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Boston College: Half of Thomas Castellanos’ 10 touchdown passes have gone to WR Lewis Bond. Bond has three TD catches in the last two games, and his five for the season are tied for second in the ACC. He has 23 receptions for 350 yards for the season.

Army: WR Short has caught TD passes in the last two games and finished with a career-best 105 receiving yards in the loss to Syracuse. Alston is the FBS leader with 29.56 yards per reception.

FACTS & FIGURES

Army leads the nation in fourth-down conversions, having started the season 13 for 13 before getting stopped on an attempt in the second half against Syracuse. Boston College has converted 11, tied for second among FBS teams. ... The Black Knights are one of two FBS teams who haven’t allowed a point in the first quarter this season. The other is No. 25 Louisville, which beat Boston College 56-28 on Sept. 23. The Eagles have only 14 points in the first quarter this season. ... Army’s nine penalties are fewest in the FBS this season. ... The teams haven’t met since 2013, a 48-27 victory for the Eagles.

