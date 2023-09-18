Missing F-35 fighter jet
Army extends the contract of coach Jeff Monken. The deal runs through 2027, AP source says

FILE - Army head coach Jeff Monken talks to his his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The American Athletic Conference has been in contact with Army as it looks for a replacement for Atlantic Coast Conference-bound SMU, according to two people with direct knowledge of the discussions. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

By RALPH D. RUSSO
 
Army has extended the contract of Jeff Monken, who is the second-winningest football coach in school history.

The multiyear extension was announced Monday, three days after the Black Knights won on the road at UTSA.

The new contract runs through the 2027 season and averages more than $2 million per year in salary, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school was not disclosing financial terms.

Monken is in his 10th season at Army and has a record of 66-50, with five victories against rival Navy, four against Air Force and four in bowl games. Army has earned the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy three times under Monken and has the best record among the service academies (52-27) since 2017.

“No coach in college football epitomizes the essence of their institution better than Jeff Monken,” Army athletic director Mike Buddie said in a statement. “His commitment to developing young men in every facet of their lives is genuine and effective and I’m thrilled that he will continue to educate, train and inspire our cadets while winning football games.”

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll