Latrobe couple accused of stealing $50,000 worth of jewelry, watches from homes

A Latrobe police detective said he wasn’t looking forward to typing multiple inventory lists for thousands of pieces of jewelry and watches piled in boxes in the evidence room Thursday, but he was elated that police made arrests in a string of residential burglaries that started Nov. 21.

On Wednesday, police arrested Mark Stout, 35, and Calie Rafferty, 41, who live in the city, as they allegedly cased more homes to burglarize in the city’s north side, Detective John Sleasman said.

“They had a method they would use,” Sleasman said. “They would knock on doors, and if someone would answer they’d ask if they had seen a lost dog.”

If no one was at home, the couple would forcibly enter “during the day” and take multiple items “but concentrate on the jewelry and precious metals,” Sleasman said.

He said the couple targeted “higher-end” homes in the city’s north side near Excela Health Latrobe hospital.

The most expensive piece stolen was from a victim who had recently been to China where he purchased a gold medallion necklace for his wife that is valued at $15,000, the detective said.

“Last week, a deer hunter near Baggaley (Unity Township) found a suitcase full of jewelry laying in a creek that he turned over to state police, who in turn gave it to us because of the ongoing investigation. We believe the jewelry that was in the suitcase is also part of this case,” Sleasman said.

Sgt. Nunzio Santo Columbo said it is the most jewelry he’s seen recovered in 34 years on the police force.

Police allege that since Nov. 21, the couple stole the jewelry and watches from 10 victims and pawned many of the items at shops in Belle Vernon, Monroeville and Charleroi, Washington County.

Police got a major break Wednesday when they were tipped off that Stout used a pawn shop in Charleroi where officers recovered items reported stolen the day before from an East Sixth Avenue home. The tip enabled them to get an arrest warrant for the couple.

About 1 p.m., Columbo received a report of a suspicious couple canvassing the Deborah Drive area claiming they lost a dog. He spotted Stout and Rafferty in the neighborhood and questioned them.

“There was video (from a pawn shop) the day before of a very distinct lime green bag that Stout used to carry the jewelry. (Columbo) spotted that bag hanging out of Stout’s pocket,” Sleasman said.

“Stout and Rafferty were suspects ... but you have to get accumulate evidence,” he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, police executed a search warrant at Stout and Rafferty’s Ligonier Street home, where they recovered thousands of pieces of jewelry. Sleasman said many pieces were reported stolen during burglaries, Sleasman said.

Stout and Rafferty are charged with burglary, robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, from the East Sixth Avenue theft, and Sleasman was expected to file more complaints later Thursday before Unity Township District Judge Michael Mahady. Stout and Rafferty were arraigned in night court and ordered to the county prison on $10,000 bond each by District Judge Mark Bilik.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.