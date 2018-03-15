FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
20-mile, high-speed chase on Route 30 ends with arrest of McKees Rocks man

 
A McKees Rocks man led multiple Westmoreland County police departments on a high-speed chase for 20 miles Tuesday night along busy Route 30 from Hempfield to the Somerset County line before he was forced off the road and arrested.

Jake M. Smallwood, 27, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple charges filed by state police including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, driving under the influence of alcohol and simple assault.

Ligonier Patrolman Robert Hakel, who was attempting to secure Smallwood after he was forced off the highway near the Laurel Summit in Ligonier Township, may have suffered a broken hand, Trooper Trey Parsley said in an affidavit.

Police said the eastbound chase began near the intersection of Routes 30 and 119 about 7:40 p.m. when the stolen black 2014 Hyundai Elantra was involved in an accident.

Parsley said Smallwood was involved in two more crashes along the highway near the intersection with Nature Lane in Hempfield.

“We are very fortunate that no one else was seriously hurt, being how busy the highway is at that time of day and knowing that speeds were reaching nearly 90 miles per hour,” Trooper Stephen Limani said.

Parsley reported that he began pursuing Smallwood at the Route 981 intersection in Unity after receiving reports of three hit-and-run accidents in nearby Hempfield.

“The vehicle failed to yield to my emergency lights and sirens, and a vehicle pursuit ensued,” Parsley wrote in court documents.

Parsley said police learned the car was stolen from Wilkinsburg. He said it was clocked at 88 mph along Route 30.

In Ligonier, Smallwood ignored a red signal at the Route 711 intersection and “traveled off the highway multiple times,” Parsley said.

Troopers used stop sticks that flattened one of the vehicle’s tires, but Smallwood continued driving east.

After passing through Ligonier, Parsley alleges that Smallwood swerved to the left into the westbound lanes “still traveling east ... passing other vehicles on the roadway in a clearly posted no-passing zone.”

As the chase neared the top of Laurel Summit, Smallwood was forced off the road.

“Smallwood continued to fail to obey multiple verbal commands and resisted arrest. During an interaction with this officer, I detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from this person and the vehicle,” Parsley wrote.

Parsley said officers confiscated a small plastic bag containing marijuana.

“Smallwood admitted the marijuana was his and that he has been taking various drugs in the last few days. It should be noted that the operator appeared to be delusional,” Parsley wrote in court documents.

Smallwood was transported to Excela Health Latrobe hospital where blood was drawn to be tested.

He also was charged with possession of a controlled substance, fleeing and eluding police, harassment, ignoring traffic signals, driving on the wrong side of the highway and driving at an unsafe speed.

Smallwood was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $250,000 bond set by Ligonier District Judge Denise Thiel. His preliminary hearing is scheduled March 2 before Thiel.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.