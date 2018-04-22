Longmont Police Notes: Vehicle Break-ins

Longmont police were dispatched about 1:40 a.m. Friday to the 1200 block of Pace Street on a report of people breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival officers found two vehicles that had been entered and property taken out. The case remains open.

Longmont officers investigated an accident involving a vehicle into a building on Friday in the 1600 block of Main Street. A man was arrested on an unrelated warrant and cited for the accident. He was later released on bond.

At about 9 a.m. Friday , a man called an adult female from the Boulder County Jail. The man was charged with violation of a protection order. The case is cleared by arrest.

Longmont officers at about 1:15 p.m. Friday issued a 37-year-old old man a municipal summons for harassment in the 2900 block of Peak Avenue. The case was cleared by arrest.

Police responded to the report Friday of a shoplifter in custody at a business in the 500 block of S. Hover Street. Upon investigation, a woman was referred to the Longmont Community Justice Partnership program.

Officers were called Friday to 1700 Airport Road on a report of a single- vehicle accident. After investigation, it was found that a woman on scene had an outstanding warrant out of Longmont Municipal Courts. She was arrested on the warrant and other charges and taken to the Boulder County Jail.

At about 7:30 p.m. Friday , police responded to the 300 block of Main Street, reference a disturbance. The incident was investigated and one man was contacted and taken to the Boulder County Jail.