Longmont Police Notes: Burglary Call Nets Arrest

Longmont officers were called to the Memorial Building on Friday on a report of a burglary in progress. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of a man who was involved in numerous criminal episodes, dating back several weeks.

Longmont police officers responded on Friday to the 1400 block of Martin Street, reference a domestic incident. The case is cleared by arrest.

At about 4 p.m. Friday , officers with the Longmont Police Department took a report on a missing juvenile. The case is closed, pending the return of the juvenile.

At approximately noon Friday , an officer responded to the 300 block of Sherman Drive on a report of a suspicious vehicle. The owner was contacted and it was confirmed that the vehicle was stolen. There is no suspect information at this time and the case is closed.

A woman was bitten by her own dog on Tuesday as she was trying to medicate it. The dog was surrendered back to the Humane Society and is on quarantine. The bite was very minor.

A report was taken Friday , reference a theft which occurred in the 2000 block of Collyer Street. The case is closed, as suspects are unknown.

At about 9:30 a.m. Friday , an officer took a report of harassment that occurred in the 400 block of Francis Street. The case is open, pending further investigation.