Student, 18, arrested for making threats toward Hempfield Area High School

An 18-year-old female student posted bond Sunday after allegedly sending three “violent and false reports” to Hempfield Area School District’s safe school helpline, according to state police.

Daniela Kendra allegedly made the threats on Friday, troopers said in an affidavit of probable cause.

Kendra threatened to “bring a gun into the school on Monday March 26, 2018,” in the message to the helpline, police said. She said she wanted to “shoot up all the kids and teachers” except for two females “because they are hot,” police said.

Kendra allegedly claimed to have seen a threat written in a high school bathroom, but police said the photographs were found through a Google image search. Three threats were reported to the helpline and the IP addresses were all the same, police said, and all related to Kendra.

Kendra told police she sent several pictures she found online to the helpline “to try to get school canceled,” police said in arrest papers.

She is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, simple assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and two counts of terroristic threats.

She posted $1,000 bond and was released from the Westmoreland County Prison. Kendra did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

An April 6 preliminary hearing is set.

In a message sent home to parents on Saturday, district officials identified the suspect as a female student who will face disciplinary action.

The helpline can be used by parents or others to anonymously report concerning matters in a number of ways: by smartphone application, website, phone call or text message.

At least 46 threats have been made against schools, students or teachers in southwest Pennsylvania since the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

At least 14 juveniles across the region, ages 12 to 17, are facing terroristic threats charges in connection with such investigations.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.