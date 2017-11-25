Longmont Police Notes: Hit-and-run

Longmont police responded Wednesday to the 1300 block of Main Street on a hit-and-run accident. The run vehicle was later found and the driver issued a ticket.

At about 10:15 p.m. Thursday , Longmont officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S. Emery Street, on a trespass in progress. Two men were contacted. One man was found to have a misdemeanor warrant out of the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The other party was given a warning.

The Longmont Police Department was advised Thursday of a wanted party in the 300 block of Main Street. A 42-year-old man was contacted and arrested on the warrant.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday , officers were dispatched to a shoplift in progress occurring on the 500 block of S. Hover Street. The suspects were identified and arrest warrants will be written. The case is currently open.

Longmont police were dispatched about 6 p.m. Friday to the area of Denise Place reference a possible burglary. Police contacted a woman there, but the report was discovered to be unfounded.

At about 5 p.m. Friday , officers took a report of a auto theft in the 1900 block of Main Street. The case is closed.

A 24-year-old woman turned herself in at about 4:30 p.m. Friday to the Longmont Police Department on an outstanding arrest warrant. She was arrested without incident.

Police at about 3:15 p.m. Friday took a report regarding a first-degree criminal trespass to a vehicle which occurred on the 4100 block of Florentine Drive. The case is currently closed due to lack of suspect information.