Longmont Police Notes: Trespass and an Arrest

Longmont police were called Thursday to a trespass at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Pratt Street. After investigation, a man was arrested on a warrant.

A dog got away from its owner Thursday in the area of 4505 Redmond Drive. It went after another dog that was being walked by its owner. The dog received minor injuries.

Longmont police at about 8 p.m. Thursday were dispatched to the 600 block of Frontage Road on a report of a restraining order violation. Upon arrival officers were advised that a man violated the protection order by yelling at an adult female. The case remains open.

Longmont officers responded to the 700 block of Crisman Drive on the report of a family disturbance. Sufficient probable cause was not developed for charges and the case is closed.