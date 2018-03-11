Longmont Police Notes: Weed and Warrants

Longmont police arrested one man about 1 p.m. Friday for three active warrants and possession of over 12 ounces of marijuana, after he was reported to be walking around cars with another man in the 2500 block of Sunset Drive.

Officers responded to a domestic violence incident on the 1600 block of Main Street on Friday, and the case was closed by arrest.

A Longmont resident on the 1300 block of Dogwood Lane reported that his identity was used to open a fraudulent account on Friday, and the case is closed to due lack of suspect information.

A Longmont resident on the 1200 block of Vivian Street reported that his identity was used to open a fraudulent account on Friday, and the case is closed to due to lack of suspect information.

Longmont police attempted to stop a vehicle near Airport Road and Rogers Road on Friday, and the vehicle eluded the officers, who did not pursue the vehicle due to the dangerous driving of the suspect. The case is closed due to lack of subject leads.

Officers responded to a report of a cold sex assault from the 200 block of Kimbark Street on Friday, which allegedly occurred in an unknown location in Longmont.

Police responded to a disturbance on the 1400 block of South Collyer Street on Friday, and a woman was arrested an taken to Boulder County Jail.