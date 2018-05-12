Longmont Police Notes: Domestic Disturbance Leads to Arrest

Longmont police were dispatched about 10:15 p.m. Thursday to the 2700 block of Copper Peak Lane on a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers arrested a man for harassment, domestic violence, and several other charges. He was taken to the Boulder County Jail.

Longmont officers took a report Thursday of a hit-and-run accident which occurred in the 2200 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard. A 63-year-old man reported his vehicle was hit while he was in a business. Security video was obtained but no leads were developed. The case is closed due to a lack of investigative leads.

Police responded to an injury accident Thursday at E. 17th Avenue and Sundance Drive in the city of Longmont. A summons was issued.

Officers were dispatched Thursday to a first-degree criminal trespass and theft that occurred on the 100 block of S. Main Street. The case is closed due to the lack of suspect information.

Police received a report Friday of alleged child abuse which occurred in the 1100 block of Kimbark Street. A report was taken and the case remains open.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Miller Drive on Friday, reference an anonymous report of a possible harassment. The incident was investigated and it was determined that a crime did not occur.