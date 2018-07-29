Police: Man, 72, hit by car in McKeesport; driver arrested

An 72-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Thursday after being struck by a car at Harrison Village in McKeesport, Allegheny County Police said.

The incident was reported just after 2:45 a.m.

Police Lt. Andrew Schurman said first responders arrived on scene to find the elderly man suffering from multiple injuries. He said the victim, whom he did not identify, was taken to a trauma hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the car was arrested, Schurman said. He did not identify the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.