Pittsburgh police arrest man in connection with several-hour standoff in East Liberty

Pittsburgh police arrested a man in East Liberty after a nearly three-hour standoff Wednesday evening.

Nigel Ryce, 27, was apprehended without incident and taken to Allegheny County Jail in connection with an incident around 3:50 p.m. in the 300 block of Enright Court, Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.

Pittsburgh SWAT, firefighters and EMS responded to the scene for a protection from abuse order violator who barricaded himself inside a structure and refused to come out, George said.

The SWAT team entered the house around 5:45 p.m. and located Ryce. No weapons were observed, George said.

Broadway Street was blocked off between Larimer Avenue and East Liberty Boulevard for several hours as city emergency responders handled the situation.

Charges are pending against Ryce. No injuries were reported, and no further information was immediately released.