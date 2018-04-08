Three arrested in Pittsburgh’s Fineview neighborhood after police seize drugs, firearms

Three people were arrested Friday in Pittsburgh’s Fineview neighborhood after police seized $100,000 in drugs along with guns and cash.

The arrests were made after Pittsburgh narcotics and vice detectives executed a search warrant at 124 Fountain St.

Police said in a news release called it a “major drug bust.”

• Parish Thornhill, 27, of Fountain Street was arrested and faces multiple drugs and firearms charges.

• Eric Williams, 26, of Fountain Street was arrested and faces drug, resisting arrest and escape charges.

• Daynelle Snead, 36, of Penn Hills was arrested and faces multiple drug charges.

Police say they found three firearms: a 9mm handgun and two .40-caliber handguns along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

They also allegedly found 2 kilos of cocaine, 50 “bricks” of heroin, 18 grams of raw heroin, 1 ounce of loose cocaine, 43 grams of fentanyl, 10 ounces of marijuana, 2 ounces of crack cocaine, hundreds of unused stamp bags of heroin, digital scales and about $18,000 in cash.

Police said the seized narcotics have an estimated street value of $100,000.

All three arrested remained in the Allegheny County Jail on Saturday afternoon.

Court records show bond was set at $25,000 for Thornhill and Williams and $15,000 for Snead.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.