Arrest made in February robbery at Downtown KeyBank

Pittsburgh police have arrested a man in connection with the February robbery of the KeyBank on Sixth Avenue, Downtown.

Darryl Wilson, 60, of the city’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood was arrested Friday without incident and has been charged with robbery and receiving stolen property, authorities said.

According to police, Wilson on the morning of Feb. 22 entered the bank wearing a matching purple hat and scarf and floral print dress, then demanded money from a teller. The robber didn’t display a weapon and no one was hurt during the robbery, police said.

Wilson will have a preliminary hearing March 13 before Judge Jeffrey A. Manning. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond, court records show.

