Police make arrest in connection to threats against Mars schools

One person has been arrested in connection to threats made in the Mars Area School District this week, according to a post on the district’s website Friday.

A 16-year-old female student was arrested, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

The update was posted on the district website by Superintendent Wesley Shipley just before noon on Friday. The district canceled school because of rumors of possible violence. Students were evacuated Tuesday at Mars Area High School due to a bomb threat. Adams police swept the school, and no device was found.

Shipley said in the update that the student “will face disciplinary action in accordance with district policy as well as criminal charges, prosecution, and restitution for any costs incurred by local first responders and the district as a result of these threats.”

“Mars Area School District will not tolerate any threats to the safety and security of our students, faculty and staff members, our schools, or to the District,” Shipley said on the website. “All parents/guardians are encouraged to please talk with your children about the serious consequences of making such threats, which may include expulsion; hefty fines; and even jail time.”

The district said the Adams Township Police investigation is ongoing at this time and additional information will be communicated as it becomes available.

A message left for the Adams Township Police was not immediately returned.

The away varsity football game against Kiski Area High School was not canceled.