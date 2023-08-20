MATCHDAY: Arsenal visits Palace, Sevilla travels to Alaves, AC Milan opens season at Bologna

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Arsenal heads to London rival Crystal Palace for a game between two teams looking for a second straight Premier League victory to start the season. Arsenal has to do without Jurrien Timber, who sustained a long-term knee injury in the season opener, while goalkeeper David Raya is expected to be on the bench after his move from Brentford. Palace manager Roy Hodgson is pleased to still have Michael Olise in his squad after the winger turned down the chance to join Chelsea and signed a new four-year deal at Selhurst Park.

SPAIN

Sevilla looks to rebound from its loss to Manchester City in the UEFA Super Cup final when it visits Alaves in the Spanish league. Both Sevilla and Alaves opened with defeats last weekend — Sevilla at home against Valencia and Alaves at Cadiz. Alaves, back in the first division after a year in the second tier, is winless against Sevilla in its last nine league matches against the rival. Sevilla hasn’t won in its last five league games going back to last season, with two draws and three losses. Granada looks to bounce back from its opening loss at Atletico Madrid when it hosts Rayo Vallecano, which won at Almeria in the competition’s first game last weekend. Rayo is unbeaten in its last seven league matches against Granada.

ITALY

Several new players could make their AC Milan debut in the Rossoneri’s season opener at Bologna. Milan has been the busiest Serie A club in the offseason, bringing in six new players including United States standout Christian Pulisic. Milan won the league in 2022 but finished fourth last season. Also, Claudio Ranieri is back in Serie A and his Cagliari side visits Torino in its first match back in the top flight. The 71-year-old Ranieri, who is back at the club that effectively launched his managerial career more than 30 years earlier, achieved another seemingly improbable feat as he steered Cagliari to promotion via the playoffs last season.

