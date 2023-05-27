French teenager Arthur Fils wins clay-court tuneup title ahead of French Open

LYON, France (AP) — Arthur Fils, an 18-year-old from France, won his first ATP title Saturday by beating Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

“I will remember this forever,” Fils said.

He is the youngest champion on the men’s tennis tour in 2023 and earned a spot in the Top 100 for the first time — just one of two teenagers in that elite group as the start of the French Open arrives Sunday at Roland Garros in Paris.

At No. 112 entering the clay-court event in Lyon, Fils became the lowest-ranked player to win an ATP trophy this season.

