World News

EU rejects Myanmar’s diplomatic role and says it still doesn’t recognize generals

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference with European Union at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference with European Union at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, right, talks with Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir during ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference with European Union at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, right, talks with Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir during ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference with European Union at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, right, shakes hands with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan during ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference with European Union at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, right, shakes hands with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan during ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference with European Union at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)

From left to right, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Cambodia's senior official Kung Phoak, Vietnam's senior official Vu Ho, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Philippine's Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo hold hands for a group photo during ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference with European Union at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)
From left to right, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Cambodia’s senior official Kung Phoak, Vietnam’s senior official Vu Ho, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Philippine’s Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo hold hands for a group photo during ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference with European Union at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)

By EDNA TARIGAN and JIM GOMEZ
 
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat on Thursday expressed opposition to Myanmar’s upcoming role as the overseer of relations between the 27-nation bloc and Southeast Asian nations and reasserted its non-recognition of the strife-torn country’s military government.

The comments marked the latest diplomatic fallout from the Myanmar army’s forcible seizure of power from Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government on Feb. 1, 2021 that plunged the country into deadly chaos.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, raised the concern in a meeting with foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. The 10-nation ASEAN includes Myanmar and Indonesia, which leads the regional group this year.

Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai walks after the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in Southeast Asia by The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Thailand's top diplomat said Wednesday that he met ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in detention over the weekend and she conveyed her openness to engage in talks to resolve the crisis in her strife-torn nation. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Thai diplomat meets with Suu Kyi in detention in Myanmar and says she wants to join talks on crisis
Thailand’s top diplomat says he met with ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in detention over the weekend and she conveyed her openness to engage in talks to resolve the crisis in her strife-torn nation.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi applauds during the opening of the Meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon Free Zone Commission at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Minister's Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Adi Weda/Pool Photo via AP)
Indonesia warns nuclear weapons put Southeast Asia a ‘miscalculation away’ from a catastrophe
Indonesia’s top diplomat is warning of the threat posed by nuclear weapons, saying that Southeast Asia is “one miscalculation away from apocalypse” and pressing for world powers to sign a treaty to keep the region free from such arms.
A pedestrian passes by a sign of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, July 10, 2023. Myanmar's prolonged civil strife, tensions in the disputed South China Sea and concern over arms buildups in the region are expected to dominate the agenda when Southeast Asia's top diplomats gather for talks this week in Indonesia. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Myanmar violence and sea disputes to dominate ASEAN talks joined by US, Russian and Chinese envoys
Myanmar’s prolonged civil strife, tensions in the disputed South China Sea and concern over arms buildups in the region are expected to dominate the agenda when Southeast Asia’s top diplomats gather for talks this week in Indonesia.
FILE - Myanmar military officers leave the venue during a parade to commemorate Myanmar's 78th Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on March 27, 2023. Myanmar's military-controlled government is accusing pro-democracy fighters of killing 15 civilians in a nighttime mortar attack in a restive central area of the country, charges denied by the guerrilla group. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo, File)
15 killed in attack on Myanmar village; military says pro-democracy fighters hit civilians
Myanmar’s military-controlled government is accusing pro-democracy fighters of killing 15 civilians in a mortar attack in a restive central area of the country.

“We face a challenge related to the potential of Myanmar assuming the role of ASEAN coordinator for relations with the European Union,” Borrell told his ASEAN counterparts at the start of their meeting.

”We don’t recognize the military junta and perhaps you will find a solution to overcome this issue,” he said.

There was no immediate reaction from the foreign ministers but a Southeast Asian diplomat attending the meetings told The Associated Press that the concern raised by the EU was being discussed within ASEAN to prevent any disruptions in the robust trade and geopolitical relations between the two regional blocs.

The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity because of a lack of authority to discuss the issue publicly.

The EU, the United States and other Western governments have imposed sanctions on Myanmar’s military government and demanded an immediate end to violence and the release of Suu Kyi and other political detainees.

ASEAN assigns a member state to oversee trade, political and security relations with each world power it has ties with, including the EU, for three years. The Philippines currently coordinates ASEAN-EU relations and is scheduled to be succeeded by Myanmar next year.

Among the options being considered by the ASEAN ministers was to assign Laos, which will hold the regional group’s rotational chairmanship next year, to coordinate ties with the EU, the diplomat said.

ASEAN also does not recognize Myanmar’s military government and has barred military-appointed representatives from attending the group’s top-level meetings, including those being hosted this week by Indonesia.

More than 3,750 civilians, including pro-democracy activists, have been killed by security forces and nearly 24,000 arrested since the military takeover, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a rights group that keeps tallies of arrests and casualties.

ASEAN officials barred the military government from attending its ministerial meetings and summits of heads of state after Myanmar’s generals refused to meaningfully comply with a five-point emergency plan that called for an immediate end to the violence and the start of talks among contending parties that could be brokered by the group’s special envoy.

Myanmar’s leaders have not given ASEAN’s special envoy access to Suu Kyi but Thailand’s foreign minister, Don Pramudwinai, told his counterparts in the bloc and the media that he met with Suu Kyi on Sunday and that she conveyed her openness to engage in talks to resolve the crisis gripping her nation.

The Thai minister is the only government official outside of Myanmar known to have met Myanmar’s democracy icon since she was detained with other officials after the army forcibly took power in 2021. He told his ASEAN counterparts Wednesday that Suu Kyi was in good health when he met with her for more than an hour.

“She encourages dialogue,” he told reporters in Jakarta when asked what message Suu Kyi conveyed to him. “Obviously we’re trying to find a way to settle with Myanmar.”

It’s too early to tell if the access to Suu Kyi granted by Myanmar’s military government would lead to further talks between her camp and the ruling generals.

Associated Press journalist Niniek Karmini contributed to this report.