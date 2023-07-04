Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, shares a word with tennis champion Roger Federer in the royal box, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Princess Kate and Federer
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
Brazilian soccer player Neymar watches during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Neymar fined
A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Russia- Ukraine war
This photo provided by Tara Goodall shows a crack in the ceiling of a Hawaiian Airlines plane that encountered severe turbulence during a flight from Honolulu to Sydney, June 30, 2023. The airline says airport medics assessed and released three injured passengers when the flight landed in Sydney. One passenger and three flight attendants were "referred for further evaluation," the airline said. (Tara Goodall via AP)
7 injured in turbulence
Sports

Retired tennis champion Ash Barty announces birth of baby boy

FILE - Australia's Ashleigh Barty poses with the trophy for the media after winning the women's singles final, defeating the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Retired tennis champion Ash Barty has announced the birth of her first child. The former No. 1 player, who retired just over 15 months ago, revealed on social media that she and husband Garry Kissick had welcomed a baby boy. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

FILE - Australia’s Ashleigh Barty poses with the trophy for the media after winning the women’s singles final, defeating the Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Retired tennis champion Ash Barty has announced the birth of her first child. The former No. 1 player, who retired just over 15 months ago, revealed on social media that she and husband Garry Kissick had welcomed a baby boy. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

SYDNEY (AP) — Retired tennis champion Ash Barty on Tuesday announced the birth of her first child.

The former No. 1 player, who retired just over 15 months ago, revealed on social media that she and husband Garry Kissick had welcomed a baby boy.

“Our beautiful boy. Welcome to the world, Hayden!” the Australian wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the newborn.

Other news
FILE - Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark, smiles during a press conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday April 4, 2022. Wozniacki, a former No. 1-ranked tennis player and the 2018 Australian Open champion, announced Thursday, June 29, 2023, that she is returning to competition three years after she retired. (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)
Caroline Wozniacki is returning to tennis 3 years after retiring. She will get a US Open wild card
Caroline Wozniacki says that she is returning to competition three years after she retired from professional tennis to start a family.
FILE - Anett Kontaveit of Estonia plays a forehand return to Magda Linette of Poland during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Former No. 2-ranked tennis player Anett Kontaveit will retire after Wimbledon because of a back injury. The 27-year-old Estonian has lumbar disc degeneration and says it “does not allow for full-scale training or continued competition.” (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
Former 2nd-ranked tennis player Anett Kontaveit retiring because of a back injury
Former second-ranked tennis player Anett Kontaveit will retire after Wimbledon because of a back injury.
FILE - Brazil's Athletico Paranaense coach Luiz Felipe Scolari watches from the sidelines during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match, in Asuncion, Paraguay, May 4, 2023. Scolari came out of retirement on Friday, June 16, 2023, to take charge of Atletico Mineiro. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz, File)
Scolari comes out of retirement to coach Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro
Former Brazil and Portugal coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has come out of retirement to take charge of Atletico Mineiro.
Tennessee pitcher Drew Beam throws during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Southern Mississippi, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Tennessee clinches final spot in College World Series
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Drew Beam struck out seven in six innings, Zane Denton hit a three-run blast in the fifth and Tennessee beat Southern Miss 5-0 on Monday night to clinch the final spot in the College World Series.

The three-time Grand Slam champion who spent more than two consecutive years at No. 1 in the rankings retired at the age of 25, just two months after winning the 2022 Australian Open title.

Barty won the Wimbledon title two years ago and the French Open in 2019.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports