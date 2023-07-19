A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Not long after this photo was taken, Travis King, a U.S. soldier, bolted across the border and became the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years. (AP Photo/Sarah Jane Leslie)
England wins the toss and bowls first in the fourth Ashes test against Australia

England's Jonny Bairstow and head coach Brendon McCullum during a nets session at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain, Tuesday July 18, 2023. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England won the toss and chose to bowl first in the fourth Ashes cricket test against Australia on Wednesday.

Australia leads the five-match series 2-1 and can retain the Ashes with a victory or a draw at Old Trafford.

A revived England prevailed in the third test, though, cutting Australia’s lead and raising hopes of an epic fightback to win the series for the first time since 2015. However, England must still win both remaining tests at Old Trafford and the Oval in London to take back the famous urn.

Pakistan's bowler Noman Ali, second right, lifts captain Babar Azam as they celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during the fourth day of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Pakistan takes 3 wickets in opening session of 4th day against Sri Lanka in 1st test
Pakistan made early inroads in a bid to win the first cricket test against Sri Lanka as the visitors claimed three wickets on the morning of the fourth day.
England's Amy Jones batting during the third one day international of the Women's Ashes Series at the at Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, England, Tuesday July 18, 2023. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
Consolation 69-run win for England in final Women’s Ashes ODI against Australia
Nat Sciver-Brunt hit another century as England claimed a Women’s Ashes series draw with a 69-run win over Australia under the DLS method in the final one-day international at Taunton.
Australia's Pat Cummins smiles during a press conference at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Tuesday July 18, 2023. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Australia recalls Hazlewood, retains Warner and thinking of dropping Murphy for 4th Ashes test
Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will replace Scott Boland as they try to secure the Ashes series against England at Old Trafford this week with a match to spare.
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel celebrates scoring a double century during the third day of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Shakeel double hundred has Pakistan in command of 1st test in Sri Lanka
Saud Shakeel has become the first Pakistan batter to make a double hundred in Sri Lanka as the visitors took control of the first test after making 461 in Galle.

England made one change to the lineup that clinched a nail-biter at Headingley by three wickets 10 days ago, bringing back veteran seam bowler James Anderson to play at his home ground in place of Ollie Robinson.

Australia has retained Mitchell Marsh in the middle order after his first-innings century at Leeds and brought fellow allrounder Cameron Green and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood back into its lineup. Green and Hazlewood replace Scott Boland and Todd Murphy, with Murphy’s omission leaving the Aussies with no specialist spinner for the crucial game.

Lineups:

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Josh Hazlewood.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports