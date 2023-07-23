Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Sports

Rain delays start start of play on last day of 4th Ashes test

The Umpires Joel Wilson, right, and Nintin Menon inspect the pitch before the start of the fifth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ground staff put a cover on the pitch on the fifth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne arrives for the fifth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Pat Cummins arrives for the fifth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Mitchell Starc arrives with teammates for the fifth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Ben Stokes arrives for the fifth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Ben Stokes arrives for the fifth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australian players arrive for the fifth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Stuart Broad, left and Ben Stokes look out from the players balcony after play was abandoned on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne arrives for the fifth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Rain prevented play from starting on time on the last day of the fourth Ashes cricket test between England and Australia on Sunday.

The weather forecast is bleak and it is possible that play will be washed out for the rest of the day.

Only 30 overs were possible on Saturday, with plenty more rain forecast on what could be a frustrating final day at Old Trafford.

Australia are more than happy to settle for a draw that would see them retain their 2-1 lead and the urn, meaning England will be forced to make the most of whatever windows of play are possible.

They have already been frustrated by a 103-run stand between centurion Marnus Labuschagne and Mitch Marsh, but saw their prospects rise when Joe Root had the former caught behind.

There is little margin for error after their 275-run first-innings lead was whittled down to 61 by the tourists, who will resume on 214-5.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports