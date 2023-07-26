In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Messi shines again
In this photo provided by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, rescuers tend to a long-finned pilot whales, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after nearly 100 whales beached themselves at Cheynes Beach east of Albany, Australia. Volunteers worked frantically on a second day to save dozens of pilot whales that have stranded themselves but more than 50 have already died. (DBCA via AP)
Nearly 100 whales are beached in Australia
Wrexham forward Paul Mullin stays on the field after an injury during the first half of a club friendly soccer match against Manchester United, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Wrexham striker Paul Mullin injured
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
Sports

Anderson keeps place as England unchanged for final Ashes test against Australia

England's Ben Stokes looks on during a nets session ahead of the fifth Ashes Series test match against Australia, at The Kia Oval, London, Wednesday July 26, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
1 of 5 | 

England’s Ben Stokes looks on during a nets session ahead of the fifth Ashes Series test match against Australia, at The Kia Oval, London, Wednesday July 26, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
Australia captain Pat Cummins, left, and head coach Andrew McDonald during a nets session ahead of the fifth LV= Insurance Ashes Series test match at The Kia Oval, London, Tuesday July 25, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
2 of 5 | 

Australia captain Pat Cummins, left, and head coach Andrew McDonald during a nets session ahead of the fifth LV= Insurance Ashes Series test match at The Kia Oval, London, Tuesday July 25, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
A general view during an England team nets session ahead of the fifth Ashes Series test match against Australia, at The Kia Oval, London, Wednesday July 26, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
3 of 5 | 

A general view during an England team nets session ahead of the fifth Ashes Series test match against Australia, at The Kia Oval, London, Wednesday July 26, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
England's Moeen Ali in action during a nets session ahead of the fifth Ashes Series test match against Australia, at The Kia Oval, London, Wednesday July 26, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
4 of 5 | 

England’s Moeen Ali in action during a nets session ahead of the fifth Ashes Series test match against Australia, at The Kia Oval, London, Wednesday July 26, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
England's Ben Stokes in action during a nets session ahead of the fifth Ashes Series test match against Australia, at The Kia Oval, London, Wednesday July 26, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
5 of 5 | 

England’s Ben Stokes in action during a nets session ahead of the fifth Ashes Series test match against Australia, at The Kia Oval, London, Wednesday July 26, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — England announced an unchanged team on Wednesday to play Australia in the fifth and final Ashes test at the Oval.

England record wicket-taker James Anderson, who turns 41 on the fourth day, retains his place in the side despite a disappointing series so far while pacer Mark Wood and all-rounder Chris Woakes have both been passed fit.

The fifth test starts Thursday.

Other news
England's Ben Stokes gestures during the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
England heading for Dharamsala after BCCI releases test schedule for 2024
England will play test cricket at Dharamsala for the first time in next year’s tour of India. The city is home to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and sits on the edge of the Himalayas.
Ground staff cover the filed as it rains during the second day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Jul. 25. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Pakistan takes 12-run lead over Sri Lanka at stumps in rain-hit 2nd test in Colombo
Pakistan has taken a 12-run lead over Sri Lanka in the second test with eight first-innings wickets left after only 10 overs were bowled on the rain-hit second day.
The covers are out as rain delays the start of play on day five of the second cricket Test match between India and West Indies at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
India wins Caribbean series 1-0 after last day of 2nd test washed out
The West Indies and India have drawn the second test at Queen’s Park Oval after the fifth and last day Monday was washed out.
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique plays a shot during the day one of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Monday, Jul. 24. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Abdullah Shafique and Abrar Ahmed put Pakistan on top in 2nd test vs Sri Lanka
Pakistan’s new aggressive approach paid rich dividends as it bowled out Sri Lanka for 166 before racing to 145-2 in reply on day one of the second cricket test in Colombo.

Australia takes a 2-1 lead into the match and has already retained the urn but England is looking to level the series after the final-day washout at Old Trafford in the drawn fourth test.

“Jimmy Anderson is the greatest fast bowler to play the game,” England captain Ben Stokes said. “He’s not had the impact and the wickets he’d have liked to in this series, he’s come under a bit of flak, but he’s a quality performer.”

Australia arrived in south London with an insurmountable lead as holder of the Ashes, but a similar scenario in 2019 saw the team come unstuck in the final test and forced to settle for a drawn series.

Australia captain Pat Cummins has said his team is determined to win the series outright.

The tourists have not won an Ashes series in England since 2001 so there is plenty on the line despite the disappointment of last weekend’s wet weather.

___

England team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports