FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Stock market today
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Deadly flash flooding in the Northeast
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
Sports

England recalls James Anderson for the fourth Ashes test against Australia

England's James Anderson, center, shakes hands to congratulate Australia's captain Pat Cummins, left, on their win in the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

England’s James Anderson, center, shakes hands to congratulate Australia’s captain Pat Cummins, left, on their win in the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — James Anderson is back in England’s team for the fourth Ashes test against Australia starting Wednesday in Manchester.

The 40-year-old seam bowler, who was rested for the third test in Leeds, returns to the team in place of Ollie Robinson, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Monday.

It is the only change to the side that defeated Australia by three wickets at Headingley, a result that cut England’s deficit to 2-1 in the five-match series.

Other news
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel plays a shot as Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama watches during the second day of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka on Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Pakistan fights back after top-order collapse in 1st test vs Sri Lanka
Pakistan’s middle-order staged a fighting comeback from a shaky start to finish Day 2 of the first test against Sri Lanka on 221-5 in Galle.
Australia's Ellyse Perry bats during the second one day international of the Women's Ashes Series cricket match at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)
Australia retains women’s Ashes after England’s chase goes to the last ball of 2nd ODI
Australia has retained the women’s Ashes after Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 111 not out narrowly failed to prevent a three-run defeat for England in the second ODI.
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, without cap, celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka, left, with teammates during the day one of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Sri Lanka fights back to reach 242-6 at stumps on 1st day of 1st test vs Pakistan
Sri Lanka has staged a fightback after being reduced to 54-4 in the first session and reached 242-6 at stumps on day one of the first test against Pakistan at the Galle International Stadium.
Australia's Alex Carey carries cricket equipment during a nets session at Headingley, Leeds, England, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
Carey says he would repeat Bairstow stumping if another chance arises in Ashes
Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey has warned England he will repeat his controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow if another chance arises in the rest of the Ashes series.

Anderson’s recall comes at Old Trafford, the home ground of the veteran’s county side, Lancashire.

Moeen Ali, who batted third in the order in the second innings at Headingley, will continue to fill that role in Manchester, with Ollie Pope ruled out for the rest of the series.

___

England team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports