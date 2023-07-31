England and Australia resume after rain delay with final Ashes test in the balance

LONDON (AP) — England and Australia were heading into a long final session of the Ashes series with the result of the fifth and last test hanging in the balance at The Oval on Monday.

After a rain delay of nearly three hours that wiped out the middle session on Day 5, Australia resumed on 238-3 chasing 384 for the victory to clinch the series 3-1.

The Australians need 146 more runs to win while the English require seven wickets in their bid to draw the series 2-2 and prevent the tourists from completing a first Ashes series win in England since 2001.

There were 52 overs remaining in the day’s play, setting up a final session potentially lasting up to four hours — light permitting.

Rain has already played a big role toward the end of a gripping series, with wet weather denying England a likely victory in the fourth test at Old Trafford. A draw there ensured Australia retained the urn.

At The Oval, Australia recovered from losing three quick wickets early on Day 5 and was mounting a recovery through Steve Smith (40 not out) and Travis Head (31 not out), with their partnership up to 69 runs.

The English thought they had got Smith in the final over of the session but captain Ben Stokes, who took a fine, leaping, one-handed catch off the batter’s glove, lost control of the ball as he brought his arm down and brushed his thigh. He was adjudged to have dropped the ball before having complete control.

Australia resumed on 135-0 and England finally found some seam movement and swing with a new ball, which accounted for David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne in an 11-over spell in which the tourists hit just 34 runs.

Warner went for 60 in his final innings on English soil, edging Chris Woakes behind. The left-handed opener intends to retire from test cricket after the Sydney test against Pakistan in January and there was some applause from spectators for a player English crowds have enjoyed giving some friendly abuse down the years.

Woakes then removed Khawaja for 72, trapping him lbw, and a review by the batter proved to be a waste with replays showing it was plumb.

Mark Wood then entered the attack with his express pace and found the edge of Labuschagne (13), with Zak Crawley taking a sharp catch at second slip.

With cloud cover and the floodlights on, more wickets seemed likely but Head — joining Smith in the middle — counterattacked and was soon flaying veteran pacemen Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad to the fence.

A dreamy cover drive from Smith raced for four to bring up the fifty partnership and he survived Stokes’ botched catch late in the session in what was another big moment in a series full of them.

Australia is looking to complete the highest ever chase at The Oval. It would be the eighth highest in test history and the second highest by Australia.

