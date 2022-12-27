Asheville faces water outages, boil-water advisory amid cold

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Thousands of people in Asheville are dealing with water outages or a boil-water advisory after days of extremely cold temperatures in the mountain city.

The city said Tuesday afternoon that a water production facility in the southern part of the city has been unable to produce water since Dec. 24. An advisory to water customers late Monday said the problem has been exacerbated by line breaks due to extremely cold temperatures. The southern part of the city was also under a boil-water advisory due to low water pressure, though no contamination had been detected, according to an alert to residents.

Residents were asked to conserve water. No timetable for restoration was given.

City spokeswoman Christy Edwards said that the boil-water advisory was sent to more than 38,000 customers in the southern part of the system. She said that problems with pressure were system-wide so it’s difficult to quantify how many people may be experiencing an outage. Asheville has about 94,000 residents total.

Meanwhile, Asheville Regional Airport announced that its bathrooms and restrooms were closed due to the city’s water problems. Flights were continuing and portable toilets were being delivered.