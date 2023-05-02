AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 2, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)147.667
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)147.667
Wilmington (Washington)109.5263
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)89.4714
Aberdeen (Baltimore)712.3686
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)611.3536

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)145.737
Hickory (Texas)109.5264
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)910.4745
Asheville (Houston)811.4216
Rome (Atlanta)812.400
Greenville (Boston)713.350

___

Sunday's Games

Asheville 11, Bowling Green 10, 1st game

Bowling Green 4, Asheville 3, 2nd game

Greesboro 12, Rome 1

Winston-Salem 6, Hickory 5

Hudson Valley 15, Greenville 2

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, ppd.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, ppd.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Jersey Shore at Hickory, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Jersey Shore at Hickory, 11 a.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, noon

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

