High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|7
|12
|.368
|6
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|Asheville (Houston)
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|Rome (Atlanta)
|8
|12
|.400
|6½
|Greenville (Boston)
|7
|13
|.350
|7½
___
|Sunday's Games
Asheville 11, Bowling Green 10, 1st game
Bowling Green 4, Asheville 3, 2nd game
Greesboro 12, Rome 1
Winston-Salem 6, Hickory 5
Hudson Valley 15, Greenville 2
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, ppd.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, ppd.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Jersey Shore at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Jersey Shore at Hickory, 11 a.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, noon
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.