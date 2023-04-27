AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

April 27, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)125.706
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)125.706
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)88.500
Wilmington (Washington)88.500
Aberdeen (Baltimore)610.375
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)511.313

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)115.688
Hickory (Texas)106.6251
Asheville (Houston)79.4384
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)79.4384
Rome (Atlanta)610.3755
Greenville (Boston)511.3136

___

Wednesday's Games

Greesboro 4, Rome 1

Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 2

Hickory 4, Winston-Salem 0

Asheville 7, Bowling Green 2, 1st Game

Bowling Green 7, Asheville 5, 2nd Game

Aberdeen 9, Wilmington 1

Hudson Valley 16, Greenville 2

Thursday's Games

Rome at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rome at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2, 6 p.m.

Rome at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 2, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

