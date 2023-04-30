High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|7
|12
|.368
|6
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|Asheville (Houston)
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|Rome (Atlanta)
|8
|12
|.400
|6½
|Greenville (Boston)
|7
|13
|.350
|7½
___
|Saturday's Games
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, ppd.
Rome 7, Greesboro 4, 1st game
Greesboro 9, Rome 4, 2nd game
Wilmington 4, Aberdeen 2, 1st game
Wilmington 3, Aberdeen 2, 2nd game
Winston-Salem 4, Hickory 1, 1st game
Winston-Salem 4, Hickory 2, 2nd game
Asheville at Bowling Green, susp., 1st game
Asheville at Bowling Green, canceled, 2nd game
Greenville 17, Hudson Valley 4
|Sunday's Games
Asheville 11, Bowling Green 10, 1st game
Bowling Green 4, Asheville 3, 2nd game
Greesboro 12, Rome 1
Winston-Salem 6, Hickory 5
Hudson Valley 15, Greenville 2
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, ppd.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, ppd.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Jersey Shore at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Jersey Shore at Hickory, 11 a.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, noon
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.